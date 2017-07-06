Jeff Hendrick trial hears people often call him 'ignorant' if he doesn't say hello

A court has heard a friend of footballer Jeff Hendrick’s told gardaí people often call him ignorant if he doesn’t say hello, because he’s a footballer.

The Republic of Ireland player is accused of violent disorder at Harcourt Street in Dublin three and a half years ago.

Mr Hendrick (pictured) and his co-accused Jonathon Doran both deny the charge.

A garda told the court he was working on the night of October 11, 2013 when he was called to Montague Street in Dublin.

There, he met a man called Darren McDermott who was covered in blood and had facial injuries. It later turned out his jaw had been broken in three places and his teeth were damaged.

A few months later, 26-year-old Jonathon Doran of Kilmore Close in Artane, was arrested and told gardaí he was in Krystle nightclub with Jeff Hendrick and a few other men that night.

He said he was talking to a girl when he saw Jeff arguing with Darren McDermott and he said: 'Lads, will you give it a rest', and described it as "nothing".

He said Mr McDermott then went to shake Jeff Hendrick’s hand but he pushed it away and a scuffle broke out.

He said he was outside the nightclub a short time later when Darren McDermott ran by him and someone shouted "Johnny get him".

He told gardaí he thought Jeff Henderick had been hit so he chased Mr McDermott, who got into a taxi.

He said Mr McDermott then got out, ran and fell down a lane and Mr Doran said he then sat on him and someone kicked him in the face.

He said Darren McDermott told him ‘I swear - I didn’t touch him– I didn’t touch your mate Jeff’ – and he replied ‘well then sort it xxx out with him’.

He told gardaí the group had easily bought seven bottles of vodka that night.

Mr Doran denied assaulting Darren McDermott and he said Jeff Hendrick wasn’t near the taxi.

He told gardaí people often come up to Jeff Hendrick and call him ignorant - if he doesn’t say hello - just because he’s a footballer.