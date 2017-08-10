Jason Corbett's mother describes 'nightmare' since his murder as family focuses on children's future

The twin brother of murdered Limerick businessman Jason Corbett, says his family's priority is to maintain a loving home for his brother's two children.

The children's stepmother Molly Martens and her father Thomas Martens are starting jail terms of at least 20 years for murdering Mr Corbett in North Carolina two years ago.

The former wife of Jason Corbett and her father have been taken from a south Carolina courthouse to begin their 20-25 year sentence in state prison.

Jason's twin Wayne says that 12-year old Jack and 10-year old Sarah are settling into life in Limerick.

The children's mother Margaret died of an asthma attack in 2006.

Wayne hopes the children's parents are now smiling down on them.

He said: "I would say they are very happy, I would say Margaret and Jason are smiling down glad that their kids are here.

"They will know that they are safe and they'll be looked after and loved by Tracy and Dave and surrounded by their family raising Jack and Sarah.

"That will be our prime focus going forward is the welfare of Jack and Sarah."

Jason's mother Rita says she will never recover from the murder of her son.

However, she has also paid tribute to the support she has received from the people of Limerick in her time of need.

Rita Corbett said the last two years have been a nightmare, saying: "It's heartbreaking, it's hard to pick yourself up again.

"We'll never move on to be honest with you, never, never. It was too horrible, like a nightmare.

"But I will tell you something, the Limerick people, they are great people. When you need them they are there."

Yesterday, Jason Corbett’s son, Jack, described his step-mother, Molly Martens Corbett as a murderer in a victim-impact statement read out in a south Carolina court.

“Molly Martens will not be forgotten,” the 12-year-old said in a statement read by Assistant District Attorney Alan Martin.

“She will always be remembered as the woman who killed her husband for no reason. She will be remembered as a murderer.”

Molly Martens Corbett collapsed into tears when she heard the statement.

Molly Martens Corbett, 33, is loaded into a prisoner transport van at the Davidson County Courthouse in Lexington, North Carolina. Photo by Jerry Wolford.

During her four-year marriage to Jason Corbett, Molly had tried to adopt Jack and his sister, Sarah, now 10, but Jason Corbett refused to allow it.

After Jason Corbett was killed, Molly Martens Corbett sought to be legal guardian of the children, a move opposed by Jason’s sister, Tracey Lynch, and her husband, David Lynch.

A protracted legal battle resulted, and Tracey and David Lynch eventually won custody of the two children, who live with them in Ireland.

Jack said his father was always cheering him on in sports, school and life.

“I don’t have that from him anymore,” he said. “He won’t be there for me when I get married or have kids. He will miss everything.”

Jack said Jason Corbett won’t be there to give him advice or see him grow up.

“I can’t ever go to a movie or pass a ball without feeling bad because that’s what me and my dad did,” he said.

He said Sarah also has had a hard time.

“We are seen as the family of the Irish man who was murdered by Molly Martens, who is so bad,” he said.

“One thing she is not is a part of the Corbett family.”

Thomas Martens, 67, a former FBI agent, is loaded into a prisoner transport van at the Davidson County Courthouse in Lexington, North Carolina. Photo by Jerry Wolford.

Jason's sister, Tracey Lynch, with her husband by her side, read her own statement.

“August 2 will be imprinted in our minds for all the wrong reasons,” she said.

“Our day to day lives have been filled with constant worry…We will never come to terms with Jason’s death. He was beaten and battered thousands of miles (from his friends and family) in his own home.”

“We ask ourselves if he was in pain,” she said. “How long did he lay there before he took his last breath?”

Jack and Sarah “sometimes have trouble finding joy in the simplest pleasures of life,” Tracey Lynch said. “They are painfully aware there is violence. They cannot trust because adults break their trust.”