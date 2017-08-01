Jason Corbett’s father-in-law told co-worker he hated Jason, murder trial hears

Jason Corbett’s father-in-law Thomas Martens told a co-worker that he hated Jason two months before the Irish businessman was found bludgeoned to death, according to testimony at the murder trial today.

Martens, 67, a former FBI agent, and his daughter, Molly, 33, Jason Corbett's wife, are on trial for second-degree murder in Davidson Superior Court. They deny the charge, and have claimed self-defense and the defense of others.

They say Thomas Martens struck Jason Corbett with a baseball bat because Jason was choking Molly and threatening to kill her. Prosecutors allege that Molly and Thomas Martens hit Jason multiple times in the head with the baseball bat, a 28-inch Louisville Slugger, and a concrete paving brick.

Joanne Lowry testified that she worked with Thomas Martens at Oak Ridge Laboratory in the Counterintelligence Office for at least eight years. Lowry, who has since retired, had one of the highest security clearances from the U.S. Department of Energy to handle sensitive foreign traffic. The clearance meant she had access to classified information.

She worked with Thomas Martens daily. Lowry pointed him out to the jury, saying he was the man with the "nice, beautiful gray hair."

One Monday, about two months before Jason was killed, she sat beside Martens and asked him how his weekend wsa.

"Oh, the kids came home and we're always glad to see them come home but we're glad to see them leave," Lowry said Martens told her.

Then he talked about Jason. "That son-in-law...I hate him," she said he told her.

She also testified that Martens expressed his dislike of Jason in 2011 as Jason was preparing to marry Molly.

"It was just a discussion of his pre-wedding celebration," she said. "Jason his friends were coming to their home, the Martens' home. He indicated his dislike for Jason and his rowdy friends."

Lowry said Martens didn't explain his statement in 2015 that he hated Jason or why he disliked Jason and his friends in 2011.

Jason Corbett.

Under cross-examination by David Freedman, Thomas Martens' attorney, Lowry said she could not remember exactly when in 2015 that Mr Martens made the statement about Jason Corbett.

She also said under cross-examination that Mr Martens had been in a good mood but that his attitude had changed when he mentioned Jason Corbett. Freedman challenged Lowry, saying that in previous sworn testimony, she had not mentioned that Martens' attitude had changed.

Lowry's testimony was hotly-contested outside the presence of the jury. Freedman argued that her testimony was irrelevant, hearsay and prejudicial.

Freedman and Walter Holton, attorney for Molly Martens, said the testimony also would violate Molly Martens’ constitutional rights. Lowry's testimony would, by inference, implicate Molly Martens, but because her testimony deals only with Thomas Martens, she would not have much opportunity to confront Lowry through cross-examination.

Assistant District Attorney Greg Brown said that Lowry's testimony was being offered to help prove malice, one of the elements of second-degree murder.

Outside the presence of the jury, Lowry also testified that Thomas Martens made his dislike for Jason well-known among the counterintelligence unit, which comprised of about 13 people. She could not provide any specific statements that Martens made to other people who worked in the unit; only the two instances in 2011 and 2015 to her.

Judge David Lee, who is presiding over the trial, eventually agreed to allow the testimony. But he gave an instruction to the jurors that they only consider Lowry's testimony as possible evidence in respect of Thomas Martens', not in respect of Molly Martens.

Stuart James will be the next witness today. He is a blood splatter expert and began testifying about his qualifications earlier.