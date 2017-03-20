Jail for married man who killed lover in her bed

A married man who strangled his lover as they “fooled around” in her bed after he claimed she threatened to tell his wife about their affair was jailed for eight years today.

Deirdre McCarthy’s body washed up on Fanore Beach, Co Clare days after Colm Deely dumped her in the ocean.

Although he was convicted of Ms McCarthy’s murder by a jury in June 2013, that conviction was quashed after doubts over the evidence from a former assistant state pathologist emerged and a retrial was ordered.

In January this year, Deely (aged 45), of School Road, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare, pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of 43-year-old Ms McCarthy, at a place unknown on or about March 28, 2011.

His plea was accepted by the State at that hearing.

Today Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy said the sentence he was imposing was “in the absence of evidence which might have or might not have supported a more serious charge”.