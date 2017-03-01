Jackpot alert! Someone has won more than €12m in the Lotto
There was one winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €12,849,224.
The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 6
- 16
- 20
- 25
- 29
- 11
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 10
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 30
- 37
- 26
Lotto Results - Jackpot €12,849,224
There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot, the winning ticket was sold in Dublin.
- 2
- 15
- 19
- 26
- 37
- 38
- 39
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 17
- 18
- 22
- 34
- 41
- 46
- 32
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 2
- 10
- 18
- 30
- 31
- 42
- 23
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 15
- 19
- 26
- 37
- 38
- 39
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 17
- 18
- 22
- 34
- 41
- 46
- 32
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 10
- 18
- 30
- 31
- 42
- 23
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 17
- 25
- 30
- 31
- 36
- 38
- 4
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 6
- 9
- 15
- 19
- 23
- 33
- 39
The numbers drawn were 2, 15, 19, 26, 37 and 38. The bonus number was 39.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 17, 18, 22, 34, 41 and 46. The bonus number was 32.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 2, 10, 18, 30, 31 and 42. The bonus number was 23.
