Jackpot alert! Someone has won more than €12m in the Lotto

Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000

The numbers drawn were 2, 15, 19, 26, 37 and 38. The bonus number was 39.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 17, 18, 22, 34, 41 and 46. The bonus number was 32.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 2, 10, 18, 30, 31 and 42. The bonus number was 23.