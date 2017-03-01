Jackpot alert! Someone has won more than €12m in the Lotto

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €12,849,224.

The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, March 01, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 6
    • 16
    • 20
    • 25
    • 29
    • 11



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 10
    • 22
    • 23
    • 24
    • 30
    • 37
    • 26



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €12,849,224

    There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot, the winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

    • 2
    • 15
    • 19
    • 26
    • 37
    • 38
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 17
    • 18
    • 22
    • 34
    • 41
    • 46
    • 32



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 2
    • 10
    • 18
    • 30
    • 31
    • 42
    • 23



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 15
    • 19
    • 26
    • 37
    • 38
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 17
    • 18
    • 22
    • 34
    • 41
    • 46
    • 32



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 10
    • 18
    • 30
    • 31
    • 42
    • 23



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 17
    • 25
    • 30
    • 31
    • 36
    • 38
    • 4



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 9
    • 15
    • 19
    • 23
    • 33
    • 39



