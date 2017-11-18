Jackpot alert! Someone has won €500k in Lotto Plus 1
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €4,877,463.
However, one ticket has won the top prize in tonight's Lotto Plus 1 draw.
The winning numbers for the €500,000 top prize are: 10, 14, 26, 28, 36 and 39. The bonus number was 40.
The winning ticket was sold in the West.
Lotto Results: Saturday, November 18, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 6
- 14
- 23
- 29
- 39
- 30
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 8
- 22
- 25
- 30
- 31
- 35
- 13
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,877,462
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 41,000 players won prizes.
- 15
- 17
- 21
- 24
- 28
- 36
- 33
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the West
- 10
- 14
- 26
- 28
- 36
- 39
- 40
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize
- 1
- 6
- 8
- 25
- 36
- 44
- 3
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 15
- 17
- 21
- 24
- 28
- 36
- 33
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 10
- 14
- 26
- 28
- 36
- 39
- 40
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 6
- 8
- 25
- 36
- 44
- 3
