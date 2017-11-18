Jackpot alert! Someone has won €500k in Lotto Plus 1

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €4,877,463.

However, one ticket has won the top prize in tonight's Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The winning numbers for the €500,000 top prize are: 10, 14, 26, 28, 36 and 39. The bonus number was 40.

The winning ticket was sold in the West.

Lotto Results: Saturday, November 18, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 6
    • 14
    • 23
    • 29
    • 39
    • 30



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 22
    • 25
    • 30
    • 31
    • 35
    • 13



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,877,462

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 41,000 players won prizes.

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the West

    • 10
    • 14
    • 26
    • 28
    • 36
    • 39
    • 40



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize

    • 1
    • 6
    • 8
    • 25
    • 36
    • 44
    • 3



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 10
    • 14
    • 26
    • 28
    • 36
    • 39
    • 40



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 6
    • 8
    • 25
    • 36
    • 44
    • 3



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: Lotto, Euromillions

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland