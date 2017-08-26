Jackpot alert! Someone has just won €9.4m

Back to Ireland Home

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €9,485,078.

The numbers drawn were 1, 16, 17, 32, 34 and 35. The bonus number was 5.

The National Lottery have said that the winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

Lotto Results: Saturday, August 26, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 10
    • 24
    • 25
    • 26
    • 27
    • 37
    • 16



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 3
    • 10
    • 16
    • 20
    • 25
    • 9



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €9,485,078

    There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in Dublin 

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize

    • 9
    • 13
    • 18
    • 34
    • 39
    • 43
    • 20



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize

    • 7
    • 16
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 46



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 13
    • 18
    • 34
    • 39
    • 43
    • 20



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 16
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 46



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 11
    • 16
    • 18
    • 21
    • 38
    • 39
    • 3



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 1
    • 20
    • 23
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 16



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: Lotto, Euromillions

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland