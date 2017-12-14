Jack O’Connor steps down as SIPTU President

Jack O’Connor will step down as SIPTU General President today, the union has confirmed.

The decision was made following a meeting of the Union’s National Executive Council.

Mr O’Connor has been in the role for 14 and a half years and has served three consecutive six-year terms as a National Executive Officer.

Although he is stepping down from his current role as SIPTU President, Mr O’Connor is not retiring and will continue to work for the union in a different capacity.

From mid-2007 until mid-2011, Mr O’Connor was Vice President and then President of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

Joe Cunningham who was recently elected General Secretary Designate will be SIPTU’s spokesperson on General Policy.

Prior to his election to this role, he was Head of the Union’s Organising Department since 2010.

He previously held the role of Regional Secretary for the west of Ireland.