IVF age limit plans described as ’unfair’

Plans by the government to set a maximum age limit for women receiving publicly funded IVF treatment has been criticised as "unfair".

A new scheme announced by Health Minister Simon Harris last week outlined no human reproductive treatment would be funded for women over the age of 47.

The Sunday Times reports that a member of the Commission on Assisted Human Reproduction, has called the age limit "unfair".

Professor Mary Wingfield said she believes it will lead to many women having to travel abroad to avail of the service.