'It's off' - Shane Ross says North Korea trip is cancelled
The Independent Alliance plan to visit North Korea is officially cancelled.
Confirmation of the decision came from Transport Minister Shane Ross.
In an interview on RTE's Prime Time he simply said: "It's off."
Independent Alliance Ministers John Halligan, Finian McGrath and Shane Ross were planning a "peace-building mission" to the rogue state.
But the Department of Foreign Affairs said it wouldn't be supporting the trip.
