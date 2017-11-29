It won't be so cold at the weekend, says Met Eireann

If you're reading this while wearing multiple layers of clothing, then you'll be relieved to hear that it won't be so cold over the weekend.

While there will be frost tonight and tomorrow night, with temperatures dropping as low as -2C, Met Eireann say that Friday will be a little less cold with the east and south enjoying some sunshine while the north and west will see a bit of cloud.

Unfortunately, the cloud will also bring some rain, but thankfully it will light.

However, light northwest breezes mean temperatures in the east will reach only 5C to 6C while the west will be a bit warmer with temperatures of 8C to 10C in places.

Temperature chart via Met Eireann.

The weekend will herald a lot more cloud and with it some light rain, mainly in the west and north.

Looking on the bright side, it does mean less chance of overnight frosts, except in the south and east where night-time skies could be clear on Saturday and Sunday.