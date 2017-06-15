‘It was self defence’: Man charged with Wicklow murder

A 32-year-old man has appeared in court in the past few minutes charged with the murder of a woman whose remains were found in the Wicklow Mountains.

The body parts of Patricia O’Connor – a grandmother in her 60s – were found scattered along a 20 to 30km stretch of the mountains.

This afternoon Kieran Green of Mountain View Park in Churchtown, Dublin appeared before Tallaght District Court charged with her murder.

The court heard he was charged at Bray Garda station at 11.28am and replied ‘it was self defence’.