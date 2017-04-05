IT services company to create 300 Dublin jobs

More than 300 jobs are set to be created in Dublin, it has emerged this morning.

IT services company Version 1 has said that the technical positions offered will include the areas of systems integration, cloud and data analytics.

The company already employs around 900 people between Ireland and the UK.

"We've built a great place to work in Dublin that provides services across the group, servicing customers in the UK, Ireland and increasingly across Europe," said CEO Tom O'Connor.

"So what we found in Ireland, and Dublin in particular, is a great pool of talented people, a very strong level of engagement and commitment and I think together we've created a great place to work."