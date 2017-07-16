It is my job to make sure people get water charges refund: Eoghan Murphy

The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy has said it is his job to make sure people get their refunds of water charges.

Speaking to RTE this evening he said he was in conversation with Irish Water on how best that would be done.

Mr Murphy told RTE it was his intention to make sure the majority of refunds were returned by the end of 2017 although that timeframe could be impacted by factors like, for instance, where people have moved homes.

Earlier today the government confirmed it was the Taoiseach’s intention to refund all water charges - estimated to total around €170m - by the end of 2017.

It is estimated that near one million customers paid some or all of their water charges before they were discontinued.

The reaction to the news on social media has been varied.

@MurphyEoghan in the midst of a housing crisis you are going to give away €170m plus not to mention all the uncollected water charges? — Ronan McCann (@mccannronan) July 16, 2017