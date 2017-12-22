ISPCC urges parents to remember cyber safety when buying devices this Christmas

The ISPCC is reminding parents - who are buying phones or tablets for their children this Christmas - to BE CUTE.

That’s their six step ’how to’ guide to keeping their kids safe online.

The charity is encouraging mums and dads to have open communication with their children about their internet activity.

The ‘BE CUTE’ recommendations include tips and key insights for parents including:

Build trust with your child to understand their online activity

Educate yourself and your child on the online world

Communication is key – establish an open dialogue with your child

Utilise safety features already in place

Technology – embrace the benefits

Eyes open – keep an eye out for any changes in your child’s behaviour

Tech Expert Jess Kelly says it is important to check settings within each app.

"So every device now will have some form of parental control setting on the device," Ms Kelly says.

"Either you can do it on the phone itself or if the child wants to watch YouTube for example, there is the YouTube kids’ app and that is very much restricted so there is no adult material on that."

Ms Kelly offered some tips to parents for ensuring their children’s safety online.

"I would recommend that parents associate the phone either with their own Gmail account or a Gmail account that they can access.

"What that means is that you can see what apps are on the phone. It is a very small step.

"You won’t be able to read the messages but you will just be able to see if there is a certain app - remember the SimSimi app from earlier this year that was associated with cyberbullying - if something like that is on the phone the parent can then have the conversation and remove the app from the phone.

"But I think it all starts with the communication."

Digital desk