ISPCC defends controversial 'Head-bomz' campaign

The ISPCC is defending its latest campaign which aims to get 8-10 year-olds talking about their feelings.

The charity today launched its first ever national collection day - which its hoped will help the 1,000 young people who call Childline every day.

The 'Head-bomz' add on TV and online shows the heads of children who do not speak about their emotions swelling up and exploding.

Concerns have been raised by some psychologists and parents that the campaign could be upsetting fo vulnerable children.

However, ISPCC Interim CEO Caroline O'Sullivan says the advert is working.

"We've had increased calls from 8-10 year-olds," she said.

"We've had parents contacting us saying that because of the ad their child opened up to them.

"So we know this campaign has been a huge success. We understand that people find it difficult, in some cases, when they see the cartoons and the heads exploding, but we also know that that is the way to engage young people."

With 85% of its total budget comes from fundraising the charity today launched its first ever national collection day.

Volunteers will be out and about across the country on Friday, June 30 urging us all to dig deep.

Ms O’Sullivan, stated: “This is such an important step for the ISPCC – the first Childline Change National Collection Day – and we hope the public will get behind us and help fund this essential service. At Childline, we listen to children, 24 hours a day, 365 days a day.

“Your support will ensure we can continue to listen to vulnerable children.”

Ryan Tubridy, speaking at the Childline Change launch said: “Childline plays a vital role in supporting children in distress across the country.

“As an ISPCC Ambassador, I have a clear insight into the importance of their work and the value of Childline to children in Ireland so I urge everyone to get out and support the ISPCC on Friday 30th June. It’s incredibly important to listen to children and Childline is always there to listen – 24/7.”