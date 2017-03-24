ISPCC 'concerned' with 5.5% increase in homeless children

The number of homeless people in Ireland has reached another new record.

Figures for February published this evening show 7,421 people were homeless in February, up 3.5% from January.

It also includes an increase of over 5.5% in the number of children without a permanent home. That number now stands at over 2,500.

The figures also show 2,332 adults are living in venues like hotels and B&Bs, with the majority of others living in supported accommodation such as hostels.

Following the release of the figures the ISPCC expressed concern at the increase of homeless children.

In a statement the ISPCC said it was "concerned that the upward trend in child homelessness demonstrates that insufficient progress is being made to meet targets in the Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness – Rebuilding Ireland, in particular commitments to ending the use of B&B and hotels as emergency accommodation by mid-2017."