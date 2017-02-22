ISPCC claims sexting 'has become the norm, rather than the exception' for children

There is a warning that "sexting" is becoming the norm for teenage children.

The ISPCC is appearing before an Oireachtas committee to discuss cybersecurity.

The society's director of services, Caroline O'Sullivan, says the risks to children are immense.

She said: "This has become the norm, rather than the exception. The expectation is there that if you are in any kind of a relationship, or if you want any kind of relationship, then you need to actually take photographs of yourself and send them on to the partner.

"And if you don't, then there is something wrong with you.

"And if you do, you can be, as it's called 'slut-shamed'. Then children, when we talk to them about this, they say 'well this is safe sex'."