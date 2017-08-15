ISPCA rescue donkey in 'serious collapsed state' after not being able to move for two days

The ISPCA in Galway have rescued a donkey which had lain in a field and not moved for two days, according to the person who had spotted it.

A member of the public was concerned when she was out riding her horse and spotted the donkey in a field lying down in overgrown rushes.

ISPCA Inspector Karen Lyons was called about the donkey in Mount Mary, Ballygar, Co. Galway.

She arrived at the scene to find the animal in a "serious collapsed state" and called the local vet - Catriona Thornton at Wyncroft Veterinary Clinic in Ballygar - for urgent assistance.

David Walsh from the Donkey Sanctuary also helped.

Ms Lyons said: "When I arrived at the scene and first saw the donkey, later called George, my initial thoughts were it might be too late. He was so weak and thin, he was unable to stand.

"He had sores on his right hind leg and also between his front legs that were red raw. He could have been down for days.

"After some time, we slowly got him to his feet. Although he was very unsteady, I could see he had fight in him and a will to live. He wanted to eat and drink which I thought was a good sign."

They brought George to the veterinary clinic, where he spent his first three days receiving round-the-clock treatment until he was strong enough to be transported to the ISPCA National Animal Centre.

There was no microchip present when scanned and the ISPCA is appealing for information to help trace his owner.

Thankfully George is making a remarkable recovery and responding well to ongoing treatment.

The ISPCA said: "Owners have a moral and legal responsibility to provide for the welfare needs of the animals in their care.

"This includes monitoring animals for ailments and taking appropriate steps to address them if and when they arise."

Anyone concerned about an animal's welfare can report them to the ISPCA in confidence on 1890 515 515 or report cruelty online.