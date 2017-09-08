ISPCA looking for homes for 28 Jack Russells dogs and puppies

The ISPCA is appealing for homes for 28 Jack Russell Terrier dogs and puppies.

They responded to a call expressing concern for the dogs in a property and found "a situation where dogs had been allowed to breed freely and the number of dogs was spiralling out of control."

The majority of dogs were 18 months or younger - 17 were puppies - and had been allowed to breed unchecked.

They are currently being cared for in the National Animal Centre in Longford and are said to be in good health.

The ISPCA said in a Facebook post that this issue is reoccuring due to owners failing to neuter their pets.





They said that spaying or neutering reduces the risk of certain cancers, has a positive benefit for health and lifespan for their pets and curbs unwanted sexual behaviour or marking.

Chief Inspector Conor Dowling said: “While we are pleased to have been able to intervene before any major welfare issues arose, spaying or neutering would have prevented these unwanted litters of puppies from being born in the first place."

"The rescue and rehabilitation of such a large number of dogs and puppies places a significant amount of pressure on the ISPCA, both financially and also in terms of accommodating such an influx of animals," he added.