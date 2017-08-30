Irishman's footage of his family's evacuation shows extent of Texas floods

An Irishman caught up in the flooding in Texas due to Hurricane Harvey has posted a video of his evacuation after around two feet of water had come into his home.

More than 13,000 people have been rescued after the catastrophic storm that is now the heaviest tropical downpour in US history.

Dubliner Seán O’Loughlin, a resident of Texas for the past 15 years, told how he decided to get his family out of their house after the "filthy dirty water" crept up his street and into their home on Sunday.

O’Loughlin told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the water "started on the far end of my street in the morning and by 7pm was all the way up to my doorstep, and then by midnight we had about two feet of water in the house".

That was when he decided to get his wife and three children out of there, rather than staying upstairs in their house.



He said: "We did think about toughing it out until I saw the filthy dirty water and thought it really wasn’t worth taking a chance.

"We probably would have been fine, and actually now that I know the water is already going down we would have been fine, but I just didn’t want to take the risk."

The authorities have warned people not to go into their attics, as they may become trapped by the rising waters.

O’Loughlin said: "If I was going to go into the attic I was supposed to bring an axe with me to get my way out of the attic and onto the roof so I could be rescued – and I didn’t fancy that".

Some of Mr O’Loughlin's friends have taken him and his family in and he has paid tribute to the rescuers and volunteers working tirelessly to save people from the floodwaters.