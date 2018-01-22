Irishman who died after water sports accident in Ecuador named; second Irish man still missing
A young Irish man has died after being caught up in a flash-flood while kayaking in Equador.
20-year-old Alex McGourty from Sligo was among a group who got into difficulty in the River Abanico.
A search is continuing for three other kayakers who are missing, while a fifth member of the group has been found alive.
A second Irishman, 26-year-old David Higgins from Kerry, is understood to be missing following the kayaking accident.
The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of both cases and consular assistance is being provided.
- Digital Desk
