Irishman who died after water sports accident in Ecuador named
22/01/2018 - 07:09:00Back to Ireland Home
A young Irish man has died after being caught up in a flash-flood while kayaking in Equador.
20-year-old Alex McGourty from Sligo was among a group who got into difficulty in the River Abanico.
A search is continuing for three other kayakers who are missing, while a fifth member of the group has been found alive.
A second Irishman is understood to be missing following the kayaking accident.
The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of both cases and consular assistance is being provided.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here