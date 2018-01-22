Irishman who died after water sports accident in Ecuador named

A young Irish man has died after being caught up in a flash-flood while kayaking in Equador.

20-year-old Alex McGourty from Sligo was among a group who got into difficulty in the River Abanico.

A search is continuing for three other kayakers who are missing, while a fifth member of the group has been found alive.

A second Irishman is understood to be missing following the kayaking accident.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of both cases and consular assistance is being provided.

- Digital Desk