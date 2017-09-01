Irishman dies after late-night swim in Netherlands

A 28-year-old Irishman has died in The Netherlands.

Local authorities have confirmed that he got into difficulty while swimming at Egmond aan Zee in the early hours of yesterday morning.

It is understood he was in the country to attend a science conference and had been attending a party before he went swimming.

Efforts to resuscitate him at the scene were unsuccessful.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed they are aware of the man's death.