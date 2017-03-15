Irish woman reported to be found dead in India

There are reports that an Irish woman has been found dead in India.

Local media reports the body of the woman was found near Deobagh beach in the Canacona area in the south of the state.

Police said the woman, who is understood to be in her late 20s, had bruising to her body and facial injuries.

They also believe she had been holidaying in the area, and the Times of India has reported that the woman was murdered.

It also reported that a man has been arrested.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said the Irish embassy in New Delhi is in contact with authorities in India in relation to reports of an incident involving an Irish citizen, and is ready to provide consular assistance.