Irish woman dies after road traffic accident in Kenya

An Irish woman in her thirties has died following a road traffic accident in Kenya.

The woman, who passed away earlier today, is understood to be from the Cork/Waterford area.

She was in Africa as part of a charity fundraiser and was due to climb Mount Kilimanjaro as part of her trip.

She worked for a company based in Co Cork.

Her family members were notified of her passing this afternoon.

The Department of Foreign Affairs will liaise with the family of the deceased in the coming days in relation to the repatriation of the body.

The cause of the accident is not known at this juncture.