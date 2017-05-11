Irish woman dies after reported stabbing in Morocco

An Irish woman is reported to have been stabbed to death in Morocco.

Local reports suggest the woman, who was living in Taghazout, had died after being stabbed.

Local news outlet Le360 reports that a man in his 40s has been arrested.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is offering consular assistance following the death of an Irish citizen.

A spokesperson said it is aware of the death, although the circumstances are not yet clear. They are unable to comment further at this time.

The Department is liaising with the Irish embassy in Madrid, as there is no embassy in Morocco.

More as we get it.