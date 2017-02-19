Irish woman charged with fiancé's murder in Sydney faces court on Wednesday

An Irish woman charged with the murder of her fiancé in Australia will now face court on Wednesday.

29-year-old David Walsh, a father of three from County Wexford was fatally stabbed after a fight broke out in Sydney on Friday night.

25-year-old Tina Cahill, also from Wexford, was arrested a short time later at the scene.

Tina Cahill and David Walsh.

Billy Cantwell, founding editor of the Irish Echo in Sydney, says her court appearance which was due today has been adjoined until Wednesday.

"There's been widespread shock obviously among the Irish community in what has occurred.

"It's obviously a tragedy for both families. Mr Walsh apparently has three young daughters back in Ireland which is just adding another layer of catastrophe to this and everybody is trying to take stock of what is an unbelievable story."