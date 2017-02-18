Irish woman charged after man's death in Sydney

Australian police say they have charged an Irish woman with murder - following the death of an Irish man in Sydney.

He was stabbed in the neck at a home in Padstow in Western Sydney just after midnight on Saturday local time - and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested a 25-year-old woman, who was known to the deceased - along with a 35-year-old man.

The woman, who is an Irish national, was charged with murder and is due to appear in court tomorrow.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is providing consular assistance while NSW Police says it is working with the Irish Consulate in Sydney.

“Some sort of altercation took place in a property in Padstow which is in the western suburbs of Sydney,” said Billy Cantwell, founder of the Irish Echo newspaper in Sydney.