Irish Water Safety warning as 133 people drown in Ireland each year

133 people drown in Ireland each year.

Irish Water Safety is urging anyone taking to the water this bank holiday weekend to wear a life-jacket.

Following spring tides last week, levels will be high and currents strong over the coming days.

Spokesperson John Leech has this advice:

"The main advice for this weekend, particularly as this early in the year, the water being quite cold, 11 degrees in the sea and 9 degrees inland, is for everybody to wear a life-jacket and to make sure that they are wearing proper protective clothing over the weekend - no matter what their aquatic activity is."
