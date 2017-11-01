Irish Water refunds due by end of the month

Refunds for water bills are a little closer, with the legislation permitting them due by the end of the month.

Irish Water is preparing to issue full refunds to the one million customers who paid their water bills.

If your circumstances haven’t changed, you don’t need to take any action, as cheques will be sent to the account holder.

Yvonne Harris says the process will run smoothly.

She said: "Once legislation has passed we will be able to begin the production of the one million cheques and we will be able to issue those quite efficiently."