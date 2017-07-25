Irish Water may enlist the Army to help with burst water main in Drogheda

Irish Water is consulting the Army to see if they can help with the the water shortage crisis in the north-east.

Sixteen road tankers have been deployed to supplement the mains water supply, and to replenish temporary water stations as thousands of people in Drogheda and east Meath face their fifth day without water.

It has also emerged that Irish Water had been repeatedly warned about the condition of the ruptured pipe that has cut off supply there.

According to reports in the Irish Times, the mains pipe near Drogheda was also broken in June last year.

Temporary collection points have been set up and Irish Water has deployed tankers to fill the reservoirs.

People getting water from a water tank in Duleek yesterday. Pic: Seamus Farrelly

A Labour Senator for Louth says the people of Drogheda are angry over what he is calling a "cack-handed response" to the water outage in the region.

Senator Ged Nash says there was a general level of understanding at the weekend that major engineering works were needed, but frustration is growing every hour as Irish Water keeps missing its own deadlines.

He said: "A local Government TD has said that the Government has approved 50 water stations for the area, we've yet to see any of those water stations in Drogheda.

"The Drogheda town area has been covered by a mere six water stations over the weekend, this is a town of 43,000 people and that is simply unaaceptable.

"I have made my concerns known at the highest level the response has been absolutely inadequate and this needs to be addressed."

Brendan, who works in a creche in Drogheda, says they are rationing the water they have left in their tank.

He said: "I'd say when the tank is gone they will have to close the creche. Once the toilets can't flush they can't carry on.

"They are not using the water from the taps or drinking water, because they'd have to boil it, so children have to get their water.