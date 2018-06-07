Irish Water hopes to lift swimming bans at Dublin beaches soon

Irish Water says it hopes swimming bans at a number of Dublin beaches can be lifted shortly.

After wastewater overflowed from a pumping station, notices have been issued for Dollymount, Sandymount and Merrion strands.

Swimming bans had already been in place at Sandymount and Merrion for the entire summer because of an issue with dog and bird poo.

John O'Donoghue from Irish Water is hoping the separate notice at Dollymount will be lifted.

"We are hoping that they will be lifted very shortly," he said.

We're still doing some tests and monitoring on that before we can give the final go-ahead on lifting them but we are working to get it lifted as quicky as possible.

Meanwhile, the long spell of warm weather has left the Skerries area of Dublin running low on water.

Restrictions are being put in place between now and Monday to help bring levels back up.

Irish Water is asking people in the area to limit the amount of water they use.

Digital Desk