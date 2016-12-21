Irish TV goes into liquidation

A TV station designed to appeal to the Irish Diaspora has gone into liquidation.

Irish TV was broadcast on several platforms - and had planned to enter the US market.

It sought the protection of the High Court to restructure and raise new investment.

But it says efforts to secure new funding failed.

The High Court discharged Michael McAteer of Grant Thornton as interim examiner - and appointed him as liquidator.

In a statement, the station thanked all its staff and contractors.