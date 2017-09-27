Irish truck drivers encouraged to keep on trucking ... to New Zealand

With an estimated shortage of more than 1000 truck drivers in New Zealand a new relocation package has been developed to attract heavy vehicle drivers from Ireland.

The package will see processing costs for successful applicants and their families waived and further relocation assistance provided in a bid to attract drivers to the country.

The Managing Director of Canstaff, Matt Jones, operates a number of globally recognised recruitment companies and working with immigration services identified that recruiting overseas drivers was the only way to fill the shortage gap.

“We realised how dire the shortage was when we could physically see the number of trucks parked up and out of use due to the lack of drivers. Despite Government initiatives to attract more heavy vehicle drivers, the shortage has been ongoing and a more immediate solution is needed to keep New Zealand’s wheels of commerce turning.”

With the average age of a truck driver being 57 years of age the situation has reached a critical stage with employers turning to global recruitment companies like Canstaff to source overseas candidates.

Although the driver shortage is an ongoing struggle for employers, it has opened up some impressive incentives for international candidates, says Jones.

“The incentive here for overseas drivers is not only the relaxed Kiwi lifestyle, we can also offer top dollar wages and guaranteed shifts with more available if required. Salaries have increased 20% in recent efforts to attract more people into the industry and we are confident that our relocation package surpasses any other currently on offer.”

Applicants are required to have a class five licence or equivalent to operate a heavy combination truck and trailer unit up to 25,000 kgs GCW, two years experience, and be eligible for a visa.

Canstaff will assist with, and submit all necessary paperwork to get successful applicants’ journey to New Zealand underway and add-ons to the relocation packages are available to some candidates.

“We basically take all of the stress out the move and arrange everything for our applicants. All they need to do is apply and our specialist staff will guide them every step of the way,” explained Jones.

For more information on relocating to New Zealand visit canstaff.co.nz or email jobs@canstaff.co.nz.