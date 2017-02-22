Irish teenager Shauntelle Tynan suffers worrying health setback after travelling to US for treatment

by Sarah Slater

A teenager who captured the hearts of people with a heartbreaking video in a bid to raise money to help with her rare cancer treatment has suffered a worrying health setback.

Shauntelle Tynan, from Carlow travelled to Houston in Texas last Saturday for a week to establish how her fight against the hystiocytosis-x cancer was going.

The 18-year-old’s fund raiser has been the largest to date in Europe with the sum of almost €800,000 in one week.

On the official Team Shan Tynan Facebook page supporters were told Tuesday that Shauntelle has suffered a set-back since arriving in the US.

The relief and laughter of reaching the financial goal in such a short space of time has now turned to shock and worry within a few short days.

Shauntelle, was due to fly out to Texas Children's Hospital on March 29

The post reads: "...wanted to let you all know how Shan is doing since we arrived in Houston. She had to be rushed to the ER on Sunday evening in extreme pain.

"She had high doses of morphine and a CT scan Sunday night. Unfortunately the morphine didn't touch her pain and she had to have a more targeted pain relief when we realised that it was the nerves in her face affected.

"She will be having acupuncture...and hopefully that will help with the pain alongside the pain relief she is getting. This means we can't travel home this week and we are now here for the long haul totally unprepared and overwhelmed but need to do whatever we can to get her the treatment she needs xx.”

The lengthy post added: "The task now is to find an apartment and get it furnished and set up everything we need here! We have lots of support both in Ireland and here in America and we are beyond grateful!

"This week a miracle happened and money came in just when Shan needed it most! I think Shan definitely had a few angels watching over her. It's a long road and a lot to take in but with your support we are doing this.

"Shan had a visit from all the directors of Texas Childrens and then the President of TCH dropped by with his wife and told Shan they will do everything in their power to get her well again.

"They assured us that Shan is in the best possible hands but we already knew this and are beyond thankful she is here under Dr. Mc Clains care! #teamshan #neverevergiveup"

The young Carlow girl posted a heartbreaking video online last week where she pleaded with the public to support her health care costs in the US and said specialist treatment in Houston, Texas would be her "last-chance" to stay alive.

Since the video was shared on Shauntelle's Youtube channel and on her brother Dylan’s Facebook page hundreds of thousands of euros was raised.

Shauntelle, has been on more than 40 tablets per day and has spoken openly about how her cancer has impacted on her short life.