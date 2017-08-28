Irish teams on way to Norway to play in Homeless World Cup

Two teams are flying to Norway later this morning to represent Ireland at the Homeless World cup.

It is the first time Ireland is sending a women’s team to the tournament.

Coach Graham Tucker has said the women are in a tough group, but the event is about much more than winning.

"It's about them enjoying the experience, they will win games because we've shown them a lot, they're fit but above all it's going over and representing Ireland," he said.

