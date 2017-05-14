Irish sports star held in connection with drugs haul

A former Leeds United and Republic of Ireland youth team football player has been remanded in custody after he was charged in connection with a cannabis seizure in Dublin, writes Tom Tuite.

League of Ireland soccer star Robert Bayly, 29, will face his next hearing on Thursday.

Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €240,000 was seized when Gardai stopped a car at Cherry Orchard Drive, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 on Friday evening at approximately 6.45pm.

The 29-year-old was arrested at the scene. He was taken to Ronanstown Garda Station and detained for questioning under Section Two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 before he was brought to appear before Judge Victor Blake during a weekend sitting of Dublin District Court.

The currently unsigned midfielder, from Ballyfermot in Dublin, is charged with possessing cannabis with intent to sell or supply in connection with the seizure. The charge is contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Dressed in a green top and tracksuit bottoms, he remained silent during the brief hearing.

Garda Neil McGrath told the court that when he charged Bayly on Saturday evening the accused had no reply.

There was no application for bail.

Defence solicitor Wayne Kenny told the court he had serious concerns for the mental health of his client who has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Judge Blake directed that Bayly would receive medical attention in prison.

He also agreed to Mr Kenny’s request to grant legal aid to the defendant who was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on May 18 next.

As a youth, Bayly signed for Leeds United in 2006 and spent two season at Elland Road before returning to a distinguished League of Ireland career.

He has played for Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians, Monaghan United, Longford Town, Drogheda United, Bluebell United, Waterford FC and Shelbourne, his most recent club, which announced in March that he left the club by mutual consent.

The Dubliner was capped for the Republic of Ireland team at youth and under-19 level while playing for Cherry Orchard.

He also spent a season with Belfast club Cliftonville in 2015