Irish soldiers at Mali hotel attack are safe and have returned to HQ at Bamako

The Defence Forces say all of its members have been accounted for following a terror attack in Mali.

Two people were killed when gunman stormed a luxury hotel near the capital yesterday.

Two Irish soldiers who were there have been returned to the EU Training Mission's HQ in Bamako.

Minister for Defence, Paul Kehoe, TD, said he wishes to express his condolences after the incident.

"At the time of the incident two Defence Force personnel were present at the hotel. I was kept fully advised throughout.

"Every effort is made to ensure the safety of our personnel on overseas missions, but given the inherent instability in the environments in which they operate, risk cannot be fully eliminated.

"A report on the matter will be compiled by the Chief of Staff, and any support which may be required by Defence Forces personnel in Mali and their families following the incident will be made available," he said.