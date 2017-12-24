Irish Sign Language Bill signed into law by President Higgins

Irish sign language is now officially recognised as a native and independent language.

Earlier this month the Oireachtas passed the Irish Sign Language Bill 2016, and now President Michael D Higgins has signed the legislation to approve it.

The bill will benefit 50,000 members of the deaf community here, and the language can now be used in the courts when necessary.

The bill introduces statutory targets for the accessibility of television programming.

It also "provides for the regulation of Irish Sign Language interpreters, deaf interpreters and Irish Sign Language teachers and for that purpose to establish the Irish Sign Language Council".