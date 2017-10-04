Irish Refugee Council calls on Flanagan to expand on promise to allow asylum seekers to work

The Irish Refugee Council has called on the Justice Minister to give more details on his promise that asylum seekers would soon be allowed to work.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said that asylum seekers would soon have access to the labour market.

The minister told the Seanad that "Adults who will soon have access to the labour market will also see their capacity for economic independence enhanced in line with the finding of the Supreme Court."

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court ruled that the ban on those in Direct Provision from working was unconstitutional.

The Refugee Council says asylum seekers should be given the right work six months after their application.

It says there shouldn't restrictions on what profession they pursue, and self employment should also be allowed.