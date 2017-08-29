Irish Rail warns pay rises could lead to bankruptcy
Irish Rail is warning potential pay rises could force it into bankruptcy.
The transport company has told the Labour Court it's in a 'perilous financial situation' and needs to make massive changes to stay afloat.
Over €17m could apparently be saved by closing lines in Limerick, Waterford, Wexford and Clare.
The Irish Independent, which claims to have seen the submission, says the options include shutting down four routes.
