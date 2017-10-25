Irish Rail sponsored fishing competition despite claiming semi-state was going broke

The Chairman of Irish Rail has confirmed the company sponsored an international fishing competition despite facing strikes and claiming that the semi-state is going broke.

Frank Allen faced accusations at the Oireachtas Transport Committee that the firm had literally put up a "gone fishing" sign during a crisis.

Last month, the Daily Mail reported that 10 European teams had travelled to Fermanagh for the tournament.

Under questioning from Chair Fergus O'Dowd, Frank Allen said it was true.

"Iarnród Éireann had provided some sponsorship for an angling event as part of an international association of railway engineers, or something. That is the case, that is true. It took place in Enniskillen, I think," he said.