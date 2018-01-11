Irish Rail CEO leaves for new senior Australian role

The Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann will leave the company in the next few months to take a senior position in the Australian public transport sector.

The rail service said David Franks, who was appointed Chief Executive in February 2013, "led the organisation through one of its most challenging financial eras".

Irish Rail Chairman Frank Allen thanked Mr Franks for his "immense contribution".

"David has led Iarnród Éireann at a very challenging time for the Company and has delivered significant improvements in safety, passenger growth of 24%, and new customer-focused systems and processes. These changes will benefit the company for many years to come," Mr Allen said.

The board will begin recruiting a new Chief Executive soon,

"I know David will remain fully committed to addressing the challenges the company faces in his remaining time with us," Mr Allen said.