Irish Rail announces Christmas and New Year service arrangements

Iarnród Éireann has announced their Christmas and New Year service arrangements.

The rail service expects up to 400,000 Intercity journeys to be made across the network over the holiday period.

Customers are advised to book online at irishrail.ie if possible and to allow extra time at stations in major cities.

Customers are advised to check travel times on the same site, where full schedule information is available. as there are schedule alterations throughout this time on each day.

In particular, customers are advised to note in particular the following:

Friday 22nd December Normal services will operate. Late night services will operate as follows: 00.30 & 01.30 from Pearse serving all stations to Howth

00.30 & 01.30 from Connolly serving all stations to Greystones

00.40 & 01.40 from Pearse serving Tara St, Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk

00.20 & 01.55 from Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth

23.50 & 01.50 from Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare

Saturday 23rd December Normal services will operate on all routes.

Sunday 24th December Intercity services will operate a regular Sunday service with some alterations and cancellations until approximately 21:00 hrs.

DART and Dublin Commuter services will operate a regular Sunday service until approximately 21:00 hrs (20.00hrs for Heuston routes).

Cork Commuter services will operate a regular Sunday service until approximately 19:00hrs.

Monday 25th & Tuesday 26th December No services will operate.

Wednesday 27th to Friday 29th December Intercity services will operate to a weekday service with some alterations and cancellations. DART, Dublin Commuter and Cork Commuter services will operate a Saturday service with minor alterations.

Saturday 30th December A normal Saturday service will operate on all routes.

Sunday 31st December Intercity services will operate a regular Sunday service with some alterations and cancellations until approximately 21:00 hrs.

DART and Dublin Commuter services will operate a regular Sunday service until approximately 21:00 hrs (20.00hrs for Heuston routes).

Cork Commuter services will operate a regular Sunday service until approximately 19:00.

New Year's eve late night trains including DART, Dundalk, Maynooth and Kildare Late night services will operate after the New Year's Dublin Festival events, for DART, Dundalk, Maynooth and Kildare line customers. 01.30 & 02.30 from Pearse serving all stations to Howth

01.30 & 02.30 from Connolly serving all stations to Greystones

01.40 & 02.40 from Pearse serving Tara St, Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk

01.20 & 02.55 from Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth

00.50 & 02.50 from Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare Fares for late night services will be charged at normal rates, meaning customers can use Leapcard and buy cash fares for the cheapest Christmas travel option. Furthermore, holders of weekly, monthly and annual season tickets will be able to use the service at no extra charge.

Monday 1st January 2018 Heuston Intercity and services will operate a weekday service with some alterations and cancellations.

Sligo and Rosslare Intercity services will operate a Sunday service.

Belfast Enterprise services will operate a limited Sunday service with some cancellations.

DART will operate a Sunday service.

Dublin Commuter services will operate a Sunday service with some alterations.

Cork Commuter services will operate an hourly service between Cork and Cobh, and between Cork and Midleton.