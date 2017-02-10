Irish Rail and Dublin Bus workers will act ’in solidarity’ with striking Bus Éireann staff’

SIPTU members in Dublin Bus and Irish Rail will act in “solidarity with their colleagues in Bus Éireann”, the union has indicated.

The Bus Éireann Trade Union Group confirmed earlier this month that the all-out strike will begin on February 20.

Bus Éireann's Acting Chief Executive Officer Ray Hernan says payroll will account for 40% of €30m annual savings wanted at the company. pic.twitter.com/HVwdTrFaql — RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 2, 2017

Now the union is set to ballot employees of Dublin Bus and Irish Rail on a plan to engage in strike action also.

SIPTU sector organiser, Willie Noone, said: “A meeting took place today between SIPTU representatives of members in Irish Rail, Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann.

“At the meeting the clear consensus was that there is a strong commitment by SIPTU members across these companies to display solidarity with workers in Bus Éireann, whose conditions of employment are currently under vicious attack.

Willie Noone

“It was noted that in circumstances where management goes ahead and unilaterally introduces cuts to workers pay, terms and conditions on February 20, that all our members in Bus Éireann, except for school bus drivers, will be in an indefinite strike from that date.

“It was also highlighted that the likelihood of the dispute spreading to school bus drivers, and the consequential adverse impact this would have to rural areas in particular, is increasing.

“Due to Dublin Bus not adhering to the settlement terms reached to resolve the recent dispute in that company our representatives are meeting on Monday (February 13) to finalise the arrangements for a strike ballot, which it appears will be overwhelmingly supported.

“A date for the commencement of that action, if that is indeed the decision of our members, will be set shortly afterwards.

“The representatives of our members in Irish Rail and Dublin Bus have indicated that they are willing to take whatever appropriate actions are necessary to support their colleagues in Bus Éireann, as they all are members of CIE companies and have corresponding conditions of employment and work locations.”