Irish population 'could be greater than previously thought'

New analysis of the 2016 census has indicated that the population of Ireland could be larger than we think.

Geodirectory says the actual number of vacant houses is half that of the official figures - although the CSO disputes this.

The discrepancy could mean our population of 4.7 million is underestimated by as much as 150,000, given the average household size is 2.75 people.

Justin Gleeson of the All Ireland Research Observatory at NUI Maynooth says the findings are significant.

"By putting all this additional information into the reasons for the vacancy, that was the first time we got to understand why these properties were vacant," he said.

"I think the overall message here is that in the true sense, we don't have 180,000-odd vacant properties across the country, it's much more down around the 96-100,000 figure."