Irish player scoops €379,410 in Euro Millions draw
30/12/2016 - 21:24:46Back to Ireland Home
One lucky Irish winner has scooped €379,410 in the Euro Millions draw.
The player matched five numbers and one Lucky Star.
The winning numbers are 8, 10, 22, 29 and 47. The Lucky Stars are 1 and 3.
There are no details available yet about where the ticket was sold.
There was no winner of the Euro Millions Jackpot worth €17,000,000.
There was no winner of the Euro Millions Plus top prize of €500,000. The winning numbers are 10, 12, 20, 25 and 43.
Join the conversation - comment here