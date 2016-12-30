Irish player scoops €379,410 in Euro Millions draw

One lucky Irish winner has scooped €379,410 in the Euro Millions draw.

The player matched five numbers and one Lucky Star.

The winning numbers are 8, 10, 22, 29 and 47. The Lucky Stars are 1 and 3.

There are no details available yet about where the ticket was sold.

There was no winner of the Euro Millions Jackpot worth €17,000,000.

There was no winner of the Euro Millions Plus top prize of €500,000. The winning numbers are 10, 12, 20, 25 and 43.