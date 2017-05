One lucky Irish player has scooped €309,747 in the EuroMillions draw.

The player matched five numbers and one Lucky Star.

The jackpot prize of €74,483,969 was not won.

No news yet on where in Ireland the player is from.

The winning numbers are 3, 7, 30, 35 and 43. The Lucky Stars are 1 and 3.

