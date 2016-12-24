Irish Pharmacy Union warns of dangers of mixing alcohol and medicines

The Irish Pharmacy Union are warning of the dangers of mixing alcohol and medicines.

People are being warned of the side effects that are possible, including drowsiness and dizziness.

Anybody prescribed antibiotics are also being advised that alcohol can make certain medicines ineffective.

Pharmacist and member of the IPU, Catriona O'Riordan, is urging people to ask their pharmacist for advice before taking alcohol with medication.

"We are advising people to always check when getting a prescription, how the medicine interacts with alcohol.

"We're not going to think badly of them for asking that question."